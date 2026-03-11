Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,196,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of SoFi Technologies worth $84,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $2,446,537.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,168,090.72. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 588,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,523.19. This trade represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.50 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

