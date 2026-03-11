Financial Contrast: Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) and National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) and National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mitsubishi and National Presto Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi 0 2 0 0 2.00 National Presto Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi 3.99% 7.43% 3.32% National Presto Industries 8.18% 10.42% 8.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi and National Presto Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi $122.26 billion 1.08 $6.27 billion $1.27 26.18 National Presto Industries $388.23 million 2.65 $41.46 million $5.44 26.47

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than National Presto Industries. Mitsubishi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Presto Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats Mitsubishi on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business. Its Industrial Materials segment engages in sale, trading, and development of materials, including steel products, silica sand, cement, ready-mixed concrete, carbon materials, PVC, and functional materials for the automobile, mobility, construction, and infrastructure industries. The Petroleum & Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in crude oil and oil products, LPG, ethylene, methanol, salt, ammonia, plastics, and fertilizers. Its Mineral Resources segment invests in and develops metallurgical coal, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The Industrial Infrastructure segment trades in the field of energy infrastructure, industrial plants, machinery tools, construction and agricultural machinery, elevators, escalators, facility management, ships, and aerospace related equipment. Its Automotive & Mobility segment produces, finances, and sells passenger and commercial cars; and mobility services. The Food Industry segment trades, develops, and sells food resources, fresh foods, consumer goods, and food ingredients. Its Consumer Industry segment supplies products and services a range of fields, including retail and distribution, logistics, healthcare, apparel, and tire, etc. The Power Solution segment is involved in the power and water related businesses, including power generation and transmission, power trading and retail, and development of hydrogen energy sources. Its Urban Development segment engages in the leasing; and urban development, infrastructure, and real estate development, operation, and management businesses. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc. provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products, medium caliber cartridge cases; and metal parts; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. The company’s Safety segment patents machine learning, digital sensors, and cloud-based technology to monitor freezers and refrigerators that detects and alerts users to potential safety issues around pharmaceuticals and food. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

