Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 77,951 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,951 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 85,216,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,725,000 after buying an additional 1,143,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,916,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,526 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,726,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,999,000 after buying an additional 2,141,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,572,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,293,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,766,000 after buying an additional 1,313,108 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $701.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.