Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 18,526 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,526 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,307,000. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 113,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 360,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 393,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.20.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

