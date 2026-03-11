Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 9,762 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.37% of Allegion worth $55,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,433,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after acquiring an additional 339,025 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 114.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,421,000 after acquiring an additional 186,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 67.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,569,000 after acquiring an additional 173,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Allegion

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2027 EPS view to $9.00 (from $8.83) and published a FY2028 EPS outlook of $9.95, signaling stronger medium?term profit expectations. Article Title

Zacks raised its FY2027 EPS view to $9.00 (from $8.83) and published a FY2028 EPS outlook of $9.95, signaling stronger medium?term profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks bumped FY2026 slightly to $8.71 (from $8.70) and raised several quarterly estimates across 2026–2027 — examples include Q2 2026 to $2.22 (from $2.17), Q3 2026 to $2.40 (from $2.38), Q1 2027 to $1.98 (from $1.95), Q2 2027 to $2.29 (from $2.19) and Q3 2027 to $2.44 (from $2.43). These upward tweaks suggest the analyst model sees improving revenue/margin trends into 2027.

Zacks bumped FY2026 slightly to $8.71 (from $8.70) and raised several quarterly estimates across 2026–2027 — examples include Q2 2026 to $2.22 (from $2.17), Q3 2026 to $2.40 (from $2.38), Q1 2027 to $1.98 (from $1.95), Q2 2027 to $2.29 (from $2.19) and Q3 2027 to $2.44 (from $2.43). These upward tweaks suggest the analyst model sees improving revenue/margin trends into 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus cited in the reports remains near $7.77 for the current full year; Zacks’ higher multi?year view indicates divergence between this shop’s constructive outlook and the broader consensus, which may take time to influence aggregate estimates.

Street consensus cited in the reports remains near $7.77 for the current full year; Zacks’ higher multi?year view indicates divergence between this shop’s constructive outlook and the broader consensus, which may take time to influence aggregate estimates. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to $1.89 (from $1.92), a modest near?term downgrade that could temper expectations for the next reported quarter.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,821.65. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

