Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.36% of Entegris worth $51,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $211,786,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,741,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,859,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,995,000 after buying an additional 823,015 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,940,000 after buying an additional 771,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,117,000 after buying an additional 770,069 shares in the last quarter.

In other Entegris news, insider Bertrand Loy sold 50,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $6,914,746.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 217,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,923,363.47. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,544,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,350. This trade represents a 25.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,074 shares of company stock worth $29,640,758. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.35. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Entegris’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

