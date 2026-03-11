Legal & General Group Plc Buys 131,935 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,638,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.68% of Fiserv worth $469,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $227.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Fiserv’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

