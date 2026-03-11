Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Tigress Financial set a $95.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.74.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $227.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

