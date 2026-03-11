Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $41.54 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,189,900.76. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $342.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.53 and a 200-day moving average of $344.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

