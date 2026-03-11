David Doherty Sells 14,574 Shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) CFO David Doherty sold 14,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $201,704.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,033.52. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 2.6%

SGRY opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 45,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at about $151,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Surgery Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broker consensus remains constructive — several brokerages rate SGRY as a “Moderate Buy,” which supports baseline investor demand. Brokerage Recommendation

Broker consensus remains constructive — several brokerages rate SGRY as a “Moderate Buy,” which supports baseline investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Investor conference access: Management presented at the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Mar 10), providing a forum to reiterate guidance and margin improvement plans — useful upside catalyst if commentary is clear and credible. Prepared Remarks Transcript

Investor conference access: Management presented at the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Mar 10), providing a forum to reiterate guidance and margin improvement plans — useful upside catalyst if commentary is clear and credible. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~15.7% in February (still ~11% of float but lower than mid?month), which reduces one source of bearish positioning and could limit further short-driven price pressure.

Short interest fell ~15.7% in February (still ~11% of float but lower than mid?month), which reduces one source of bearish positioning and could limit further short-driven price pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Prepared remarks and Q4 write?ups: Recent transcripts and industry Q4 summaries provide more detail on volumes and outpatient trends but contain no single new, market?moving disclosure. Q4 Coverage

Prepared remarks and Q4 write?ups: Recent transcripts and industry Q4 summaries provide more detail on volumes and outpatient trends but contain no single new, market?moving disclosure. Negative Sentiment: Activist pressure: Ortelius Capital is pushing for board changes and asset sales, increasing the chance of near?term strategic disruption, management turnover or contentious proxy fights. Activist Story

Activist pressure: Ortelius Capital is pushing for board changes and asset sales, increasing the chance of near?term strategic disruption, management turnover or contentious proxy fights. Negative Sentiment: Fraud probe announced: Law firm Levi & Korsinsky opened an investigation into prior management statements on margin expansion, raising potential legal/settlement risk and heightening investor uncertainty. Fraud Investigation

Fraud probe announced: Law firm Levi & Korsinsky opened an investigation into prior management statements on margin expansion, raising potential legal/settlement risk and heightening investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: Multiple executives (CEO, CFO and other officers) sold sizable blocks the week of Mar 5–6 at roughly $13.60–$13.93, which the market often interprets negatively for near?term confidence. Representative SEC filing: CEO Sale Filing

Significant insider selling: Multiple executives (CEO, CFO and other officers) sold sizable blocks the week of Mar 5–6 at roughly $13.60–$13.93, which the market often interprets negatively for near?term confidence. Representative SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings execution: The March 2 Q4 report showed a meaningful EPS miss (revenue slight beat but EPS well below street), highlighting execution/margin risk that underpins some of the legal and activist scrutiny.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

