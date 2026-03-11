Sylvia Jean Young Sells 7,959 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) Director Sylvia Jean Young sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $285,011.79. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $454,679.57. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.86%.The company had revenue of $142.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Our Latest Report on LINC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.