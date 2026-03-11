Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 671.4% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $250.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $262.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

