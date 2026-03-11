Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF $TXXI

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TXXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned about 14.10% of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $557,000.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

About BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (TXXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated municipal and taxable fixed income securities, seeking to provide attractive after-tax income while maintaining capital preservation. TXXI was launched on Mar 13, 2025 and is issued by BondBloxx.

