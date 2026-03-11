Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 540,532 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $51,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 164.7% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Barclays lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.89.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 197,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,249.42. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,036 shares of company stock worth $3,446,578. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

