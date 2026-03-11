Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFGFree Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Citizens Financial Group worth $60,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $308,946,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,423,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,361,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,492,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,434,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.50 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 15.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

