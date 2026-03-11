Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $53,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,753 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $206.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $229.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

Featured Stories

