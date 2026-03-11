Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,994,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566,554 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.45% of Robinhood Markets worth $571,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of HOOD opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $1,215,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 403,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,071,146.96. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

