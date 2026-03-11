Financial Life Planners Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Financial Life Planners trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,291,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. CICC Research raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,000.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $943.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,042.64 and its 200 day moving average is $946.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets.

