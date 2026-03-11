Financial Life Planners Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Financial Life Planners trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,291,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: LLY is reportedly set to launch an oral obesity GLP?1 in Q2, which would expand the market beyond injectables and support long?term sales growth. Eli Lilly Set to Launch Oral Obesity Drug
- Positive Sentiment: The company launched an Employer Connect platform to broaden employer-sponsored access to obesity treatments, potentially increasing uptake and reducing access friction. Employer Connect Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Distribution gains: Amazon Pharmacy expanded access to LLY’s Zepbound KwikPen, improving retail availability and convenience for patients. Wider distribution should aid sales growth. Amazon Pharmacy Expands Access
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic and analyst support: LLY plans a $500M investment in South Korea’s biotech sector and J.P. Morgan reiterated a Buy rating — both signal management’s growth push and continued analyst confidence. South Korea Investment J.P. Morgan Keeps Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector flow: crude-driven market moves and geopolitical tensions (Iran) have triggered sector rotation into aerospace and biopharma volatility; this broader rotation contributed to intraday pressure on LLY alongside other large-cap names. Sector Rotation Amid Geopolitics
- Negative Sentiment: Medicare coverage uncertainty: Eli Lilly warned some basic Medicare plans may not adhere to the $50/month out?of?pocket cap for weight?loss drugs under the CMS model — this could complicate access and payer economics in the near term. Medicare Cap Warning
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: a U.S. court certified a nationwide class of third?party payors in racketeering litigation tied to the older diabetes drug Actos, spotlighting potential liability and cash?flow/legal exposure. Actos Class Action
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,000.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $943.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,042.64 and its 200 day moving average is $946.71.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
