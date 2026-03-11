LGT Group Foundation Sells 3,214 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 353,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,169,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,618,000 after acquiring an additional 62,046 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 43,654.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,826.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,705,000 after acquiring an additional 945,718 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

ZBRA stock opened at $212.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.99. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $352.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 7.76%.The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Barclays decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price target on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.