Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 294,891 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,277,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,891 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.73% of CVS Health worth $699,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.7%

CVS Health stock opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

