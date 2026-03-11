Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Everest Group worth $50,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Everest Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 86.4% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EG. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everest Group from $332.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Everest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.21.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $327.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.34. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $370.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($18.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

