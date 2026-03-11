Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,474 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.68. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.09 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.61%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 1,146,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 16,716,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,297,073.84. This trade represents a 7.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Blackstone and Blue Owl Capital agreed to acquire a stake in private?equity firm Atlas, signaling continued deal flow and partnership activity that can drive fee and carry income. Article Title

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $167.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $185.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Blackstone from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

