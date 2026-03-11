Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,693,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071,564 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Roblox were worth $234,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $2,732,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $3,836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 394,322 shares in the company, valued at $25,212,948.68. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 703,144 shares of company stock worth $51,681,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roblox from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

RBLX opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

