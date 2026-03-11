Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,288,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $492,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock opened at $772.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $770.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $692.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,274 shares of company stock worth $4,142,738. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $923.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

