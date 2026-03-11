SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF $XHE Shares Sold by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,065 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Down 1.3%

XHE stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.62.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

