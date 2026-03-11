Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 82,398 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. $PINE

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,398 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,126,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 692,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 138,770 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $292.40 million, a PE ratio of -84.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.43). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -495.65%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

