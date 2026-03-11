Capital International Investors Buys 946,847 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,247,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,847 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $829,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 141.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Prologis by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 169,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion grew its position in Prologis by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 81,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Prologis by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Prologis by 16.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,644,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 237,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day moving average of $125.92.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

