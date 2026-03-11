Capital International Investors Has $450.59 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,298,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,191 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.05% of Armstrong World Industries worth $450,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 70.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4,860.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.43.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:AWI opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.13. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.37 and a fifty-two week high of $206.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.80% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

