Capital International Inc. CA Grows Stake in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $25,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,535,000 after acquiring an additional 316,048 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,754,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 121.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,756,000 after acquiring an additional 296,816 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $59,935,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,018.12. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $233,248.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,617.03. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Equifax Stock Down 4.2%

EFX opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.22 and its 200 day moving average is $220.34. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

