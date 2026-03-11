Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 6,519 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,004,424,000 after acquiring an additional 788,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,758,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,318,926,000 after acquiring an additional 312,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,697,800,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $1,979,503,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Danaher by 34.0% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,654,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Danaher Trading Down 1.8%

Danaher stock opened at $195.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.83. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

