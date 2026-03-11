Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 331,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $568,525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,257,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,467,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,608,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,984. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

