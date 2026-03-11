Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 333761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHAB. Truist Financial set a $13.80 price target on shares of Enhabit in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Enhabit from $9.50 to $13.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Enhabit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Enhabit Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $690.05 million, a PE ratio of -151.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.56 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enhabit by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 523.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc (NYSE: EHAB) is a national provider of home-based healthcare services, offering a continuum of care designed to support patients in the comfort of their own homes. The company’s core mission is to deliver personalized clinical and non-clinical services that help individuals recover from illness or injury, manage chronic conditions, and, when necessary, receive compassionate end-of-life care. Enhabit’s business model centers on combining skilled clinical care with patient-centric service coordination to optimize outcomes and enhance the overall care experience.

The company’s service portfolio includes skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, personal care assistance, palliative care and hospice services.

