Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 3,141 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IWO opened at $325.22 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.19 and a 12-month high of $355.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.84 and its 200 day moving average is $327.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

