Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. $CTLP

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,642,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,074 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $38,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.3% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 55.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cantaloupe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cantaloupe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cantaloupe from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 17.32%.The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP), formerly known as USA Technologies, is a provider of cashless payment and point-of-sale solutions for the unattended retail market. The company develops and distributes IoT-enabled hardware and software that enable vending machines, kiosks, micro markets, laundry machines and other self-service devices to accept credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless payments. Its ePort® terminals integrate with back-end systems to process transactions securely and comply with the latest EMV and PCI standards.

At the core of Cantaloupe’s offering is its cloud-based ePort Connect® platform, which facilitates real-time remote monitoring, device management and data analytics.

