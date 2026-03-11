Magnetar Financial LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1,101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,691 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,633,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 191,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Weiss Ratings cut Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.52 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

