Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target at $79.89

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.8947.
FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 410.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 148.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 282.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.
The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.
