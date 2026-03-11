Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. $AEXA

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AEXA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,023,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter worth $9,290,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter worth $656,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Exceptionalism Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

AEXA stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42. American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

We are led by Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder and Managing Partner of Social Capital. Like Social Capital, the company is formed to confront the world’s hardest problems. Although these problems have evolved over the past decade, our approach remains the same—with a dedication to first principles thinking, deep technological understanding and a willingness to be contrarian to consensus. — We intend to find companies that operate in sectors that we believe will be instrumental in maintaining U.S.

