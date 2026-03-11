Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Stock Down 0.0%

CocaCola stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $334.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $19,839,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.