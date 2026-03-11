Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 23,704 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,346 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 845,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,835,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 836,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85,822 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 85,231 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 560,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.