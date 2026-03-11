Invitation Home $INVH Stock Position Cut by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,781 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,026,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,862,000 after acquiring an additional 719,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the second quarter worth approximately $1,693,992,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,159,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,334,000 after purchasing an additional 460,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,855,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,018,000 after purchasing an additional 309,953 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,319,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,880,000 after buying an additional 514,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.94.

Invitation Home Stock Down 0.8%

INVH stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

