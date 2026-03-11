Comparing Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) and Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrun and Meyer Burger Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.96 billion 0.96 $449.95 million $1.71 7.11 Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Meyer Burger Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sunrun and Meyer Burger Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 1 9 12 1 2.57 Meyer Burger Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sunrun presently has a consensus target price of $19.69, suggesting a potential upside of 62.03%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Meyer Burger Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Meyer Burger Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun 15.22% 11.72% 2.08% Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sunrun beats Meyer Burger Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles. It operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Meyer Burger Technology AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

