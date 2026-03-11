Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 460.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. CICC Research dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $76.85 to $69.78 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Featured Stories

