Analysts Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) PT at $225.48

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.4783.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Humana from $274.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Humana from $260.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $173.58 on Friday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $169.61 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.44 and a 200 day moving average of $250.29.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The business had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

