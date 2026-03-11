Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.6667.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

Sanofi Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Shares of SNY opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $171,742,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 81.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,879,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,867 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sanofi by 10,152.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,200,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,102,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.