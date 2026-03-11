Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Black Hills as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 884.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BKH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Black Hills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $75.87.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.60%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

