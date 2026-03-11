William Mariner Greenman Sells 78,187 Shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 78,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $157,155.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,446,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,962.50. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cerus Trading Down 8.3%

NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cerus Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.96.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 7.58%.The company had revenue of $64.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Cerus

Here are the key news stories impacting Cerus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation — several hedge funds materially increased positions (AQR, Cubist, Millennium reported big additions), which provides supportive demand beneath the stock and signals some investor conviction.

Institutional accumulation — several hedge funds materially increased positions (AQR, Cubist, Millennium reported big additions), which provides supportive demand beneath the stock and signals some investor conviction. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarter: Cerus reported revenue of $64.6M versus ~$59.3M consensus, a topline beat that is constructive for fundamentals even though the company remains unprofitable.

Recent quarter: Cerus reported revenue of $64.6M versus ~$59.3M consensus, a topline beat that is constructive for fundamentals even though the company remains unprofitable. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest prints look erroneous — reported short interest shows 0 shares and 0.0 days?to?cover for early March; treat those figures as unreliable until exchanges correct filings.

Short?interest prints look erroneous — reported short interest shows 0 shares and 0.0 days?to?cover for early March; treat those figures as unreliable until exchanges correct filings. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst posture is mixed: one independent provider downgraded CERS to Hold recently while TD Cowen maintained a Buy earlier in January — consensus sits near “Hold,” so no clear new catalyst from Street coverage.

Analyst posture is mixed: one independent provider downgraded CERS to Hold recently while TD Cowen maintained a Buy earlier in January — consensus sits near “Hold,” so no clear new catalyst from Street coverage. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling across leadership — multiple insiders disclosed sales Mar. 5–9 that reduced insider stakes by low? to mid?single digits (CEO William Greenman, CFO Kevin D. Green, COO Vivek Jayaraman, director Richard J. Benjamin, Chrystal Jensen). These filings increase circulating supply and likely drove negative sentiment. CEO filing: Read More.; CFO filing: Read More.; Richard Benjamin filings: Read More..

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

