Richard Binstein Sells 3,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Binstein sold 3,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $244,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,141.88. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

USPH opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 126.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE: USPH) is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

