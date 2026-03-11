Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Buys 11,437 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,720,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,156,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,102,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,801,000 after purchasing an additional 274,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,446,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,657,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,224,000 after buying an additional 1,649,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $218,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,794.72. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $285,302.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,773,698.36. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,351 shares of company stock worth $4,554,785. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $912.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

