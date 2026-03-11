Mani Sundaram Sells 1,722 Shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $169,754.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,961.26. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, March 5th, Mani Sundaram sold 3,186 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total transaction of $324,653.40.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Mani Sundaram sold 8,642 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $875,002.50.

AKAM opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 497.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

