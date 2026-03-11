BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440 and last traded at GBX 438.68, with a volume of 92453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 417.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 404.86.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

